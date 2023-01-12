Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1,727.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,095 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

ICF stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

