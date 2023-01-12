Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $178.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $245.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

