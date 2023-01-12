Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 180.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,053,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,080,000 after purchasing an additional 314,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VIG opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $169.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.