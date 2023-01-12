Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Primis Financial worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRST. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Primis Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,604.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

