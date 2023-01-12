Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $492.93 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $526.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.