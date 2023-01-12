Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 9,127 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

