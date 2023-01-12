William C. Rhodes III Sells 3,800 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,433.23. 115,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,193. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,462.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,301.07.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,578.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

