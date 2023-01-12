Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys 33,272 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

