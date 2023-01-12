Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $66,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.