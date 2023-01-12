Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.63 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,648 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 599,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 115,286 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $51.43.

