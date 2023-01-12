Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

