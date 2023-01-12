Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating) by 227.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 9.36% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,743,000.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSD opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

