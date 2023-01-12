Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Invests $259,000 in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

