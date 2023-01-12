Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Wix.com worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Wix.com by 68.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 34.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Wix.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wix.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,133,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 258.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

WIX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,764. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.14. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $158.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $345.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

