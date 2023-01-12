Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $12.82 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

