Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WWD. TheStreet raised Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Woodward from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $103.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.84.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $640.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million. Research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

