Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,843,434. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80.

