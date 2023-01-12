Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 20.0% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.01% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $66,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.71. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,075. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.95.

