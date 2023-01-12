World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1,300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment comprises approximately 2.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $16,219,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.73 million. Analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.