WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0437 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $437.28 million and $0.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.57 or 0.01557175 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007977 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00018004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00034966 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.12 or 0.01807346 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04371634 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

