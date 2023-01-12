Wrapped Everscale Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $211,549.40 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $60.27 million and approximately $211,549.40 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00437585 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,831.74 or 0.30909642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.10 or 0.01012876 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,072,952,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,762,484 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,072,905,113 with 1,716,715,443 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03244352 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,119.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.