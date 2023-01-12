Wrapped TRON 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.64 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and $1.64 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00439282 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,810.44 or 0.31027380 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00964883 BTC.

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05617963 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,397,783.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

