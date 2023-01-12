Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Reaches $0.0562 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.72 billion and approximately $1.51 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05617963 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,397,783.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

