Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.