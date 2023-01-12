XIDO FINANCE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $140.33 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $140.33 million and $446,062.53 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00027708 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 109.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

