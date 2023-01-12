Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson Acquires 10,684 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson bought 10,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $10,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

XOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XOS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 572,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.19. Xos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 136.53% and a negative return on equity of 55.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of XOS to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut their target price on XOS to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOS by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in XOS during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in XOS by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in XOS during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in XOS by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

