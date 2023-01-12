XSGD Hits Market Capitalization of $47.43 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00004111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $47.43 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,290,308 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

