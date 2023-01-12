xSUSHI One Day Volume Tops $34,032.16 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00008117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $34,032.16 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00438939 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,837.63 or 0.31003106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.88 or 0.01003124 BTC.

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

