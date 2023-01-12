Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Sells $1,432,500.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,736.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,428,500.00.

YELP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,683. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yelp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 123,355 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,951,000 after acquiring an additional 452,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

