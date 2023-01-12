Yelp Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yelp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,447.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,447.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,428,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,334,597.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,547 shares of company stock worth $3,765,570. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Yelp by 497.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

