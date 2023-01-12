Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Yiren Digital Trading Up 3.9 %

YRD opened at $2.68 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $228.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Further Reading

