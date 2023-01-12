Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Trading Up 3.9 %
YRD opened at $2.68 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $228.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yiren Digital (YRD)
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.