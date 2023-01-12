Zcash Market Capitalization Achieves $715.79 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $715.79 million and $44.28 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $44.41 or 0.00247514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00081207 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,118,338 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

