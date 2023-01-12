ZClassic One Day Volume Tops $21.68 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $372,269.00 and approximately $21.68 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00247393 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00079757 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00049718 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

