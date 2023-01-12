Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,000 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kirby by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

