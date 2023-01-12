Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,000 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 467 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $231.60 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $194.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

