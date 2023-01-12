Zenyatta Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Lennar comprises 0.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Lennar by 117.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

