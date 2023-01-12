Zenyatta Capital Management LP Has $1.25 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 0.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $127.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $153.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

