Zenyatta Capital Management LP Invests $8.82 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,000. Wynn Resorts comprises approximately 5.1% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $97.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.23.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

