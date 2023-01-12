Zenyatta Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Lennar accounts for about 0.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Lennar by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

