Zenyatta Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for approximately 1.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $453,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Bunge by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Bunge Stock Up 1.0 %

BG stock opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.72. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.