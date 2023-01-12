Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.73. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 18,219 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Zhihu Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Zhihu by 7.8% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 109,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zhihu by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zhihu by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

