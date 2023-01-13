10,102 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,972 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $55.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.