11,375 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,689. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

