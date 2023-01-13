1,187 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.07.

NYSE LHX opened at $199.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.02 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

