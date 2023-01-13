1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $158.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

