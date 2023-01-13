196 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IJH opened at $255.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.65. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $281.81.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.