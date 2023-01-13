328 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 84,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

