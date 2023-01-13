328 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 84,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VOE stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.