3,425 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Bought by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,142,000 after buying an additional 1,046,173 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,850,000 after purchasing an additional 569,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after purchasing an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 524,998.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after purchasing an additional 330,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 292.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 310,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,901. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at $190,253,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at $190,253,183.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,900 shares of company stock worth $24,298,803 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

