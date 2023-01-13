51,557 Shares in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Acquired by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Arco Platform by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 92,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform Price Performance

ARCE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. 345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Arco Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $778.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Arco Platform

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.