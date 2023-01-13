5,504 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Purchased by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,899,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $7,713,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,594. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42.

